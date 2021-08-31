PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

