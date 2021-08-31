PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

