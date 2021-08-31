Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 996,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,742,000 after acquiring an additional 175,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

