Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Lifted by Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN stock opened at $48.01 on Monday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

