Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Boosted by KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $185.82 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $204.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.