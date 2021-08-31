Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 498,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,572 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

