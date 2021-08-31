QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 182,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The firm has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.