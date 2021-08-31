Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.