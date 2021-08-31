Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NX stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $789.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

