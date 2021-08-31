Quiztok (QTCON) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $1.77 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,506,626 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

