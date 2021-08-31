Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.
