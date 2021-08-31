Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RAIFY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.83. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

