Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. 2,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606. The company has a market cap of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

