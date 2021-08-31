Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,050.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and last traded at GBX 2,022.53 ($26.42), with a volume of 3367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,010 ($26.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,909.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,802.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

