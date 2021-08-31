Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce $16.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $14.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 91.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.52. 198,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,680. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

