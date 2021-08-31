RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

