RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.