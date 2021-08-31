RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 161,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $34.96.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

