RB Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up about 1.0% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $12,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

