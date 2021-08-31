RB Capital Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. 407,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

