RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 52,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.