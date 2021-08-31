RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.99. 674,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

