Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

