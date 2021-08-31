Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,751 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DISH Network by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

