Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 4,089 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,938,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.