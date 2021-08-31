Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 7,137 ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $51,557,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

