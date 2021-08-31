Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $286,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 70.5% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -657.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

