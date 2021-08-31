Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $327,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

