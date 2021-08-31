Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after buying an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

