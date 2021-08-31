Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 594 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

