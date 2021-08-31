Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.00, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,136,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $677.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $678.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.80.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 301.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.