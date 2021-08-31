Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.77. Renasant reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

RNST stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

