ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of SOL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

