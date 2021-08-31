Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KE (BEKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KE (NYSE: BEKE):

8/16/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

8/16/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/13/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.90 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – KE was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 17,543,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 50.25. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KE during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth $169,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

