Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,548,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,477,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,480.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Resona has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

