Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

RVLV stock opened at $57.03 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $6,177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $10,931,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

