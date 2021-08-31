Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

