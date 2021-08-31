Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

