Rhumbline Advisers Has $73.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $73,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 26.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 36.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

