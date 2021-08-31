Rhumbline Advisers Sells 55,061 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $64,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

