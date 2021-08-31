Rhumbline Advisers Sells 78,065 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of American Electric Power worth $65,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 475.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 92.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 64,334 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

