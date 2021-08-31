Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $57,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.90 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

