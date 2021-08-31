Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,340 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,590 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

