Rise Price Reaches $0.0053 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Rise has a market capitalization of $978,455.35 and approximately $596.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00063145 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 183,929,943 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

