RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $232.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $201.74 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $786.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.87 million to $885.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

