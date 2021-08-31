Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,709. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.24. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth $67,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

