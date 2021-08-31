Robert S. Ellin Acquires 10,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of LIVX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,709. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.24. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LIVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
