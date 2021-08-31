Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00130697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00163744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.46 or 0.07228137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,823.98 or 1.00060288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00870585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

