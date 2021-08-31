Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 630 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

