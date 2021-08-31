Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

CRK opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.