Royal Bank of Canada Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 180.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 106,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 163,191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.