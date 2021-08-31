Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

